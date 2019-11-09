ST. LOUIS — The US is in the midst of a maternal and child health crisis, according to March of Dimes, with nearly 400,000 babies born prematurely every year.

Their organization works to support women before, during and after pregnancy to give babies the best possible start at life.

One of the biggest chances to support their efforts is the Signature Chefs dinner and auction this Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Four Seasons.

The dinner selection will feature work from some of the area's top culinary talent:

Kevin Nashan, Peacemaker Lobster & Crab Co.

Lou Rook III, Annie Gunn's and The Smokehouse Market

Ben Grupe, Tempus

Dan Holtgrave, Old Warson Country Club

John Matthews, Pappy's Smokehouse

Aaron Martinez, Cinder House

Lasse Sorenson, Tom's Place

Nathaniel Reid, Nathaniel Reid's Bakery

Jesse Mendica, Olive + Oak

Joe Mueller, The Racquet Club Ladue

Larry Johnson, Delaware North

Qui Tran, Nudo House and Mai Lee

Kevin Willmann, Farmhaus

Meaghan Coltrain, Niche Food Group

Rick Lewis, Grace Meat + Three

Michael Gallina, Vicia

5 On Your Side is a proud media partner and Abby Llorico is the event emcee.

For more information on the organization or the event, visit their website.

March of Dimes Missouri Chapter Meet Chef Rick Lewis, Chef and Owner of Grace Meat + Three. We can't wait for Rick to join us on September 12th at St. Louis #SignatureChefs. See you there!