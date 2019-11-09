ST. LOUIS — The US is in the midst of a maternal and child health crisis, according to March of Dimes, with nearly 400,000 babies born prematurely every year.
Their organization works to support women before, during and after pregnancy to give babies the best possible start at life.
One of the biggest chances to support their efforts is the Signature Chefs dinner and auction this Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Four Seasons.
The dinner selection will feature work from some of the area's top culinary talent:
- Kevin Nashan, Peacemaker Lobster & Crab Co.
- Lou Rook III, Annie Gunn's and The Smokehouse Market
- Ben Grupe, Tempus
- Dan Holtgrave, Old Warson Country Club
- John Matthews, Pappy's Smokehouse
- Aaron Martinez, Cinder House
- Lasse Sorenson, Tom's Place
- Nathaniel Reid, Nathaniel Reid's Bakery
- Jesse Mendica, Olive + Oak
- Joe Mueller, The Racquet Club Ladue
- Larry Johnson, Delaware North
- Qui Tran, Nudo House and Mai Lee
- Kevin Willmann, Farmhaus
- Meaghan Coltrain, Niche Food Group
- Rick Lewis, Grace Meat + Three
- Michael Gallina, Vicia
5 On Your Side is a proud media partner and Abby Llorico is the event emcee.
For more information on the organization or the event, visit their website.
