Man dead, 2 women wounded in Saturday night St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS — A man is dead after a Saturday night shooting in St. Louis' Fairgrounds neighborhood, and two women were injured. One of the wounded women was shot in the face, police said.

Jamal Harris, 32, was found in an overgrown vacant lot on Kossuth Street, between Peck Street and North Grand Boulevard. Police said he died at the scene of the shooting. The women struck by gunfire were taken to a hospital.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. at Kossuth Street and Peck Avenue, about a football field away from Fairgrounds Park.

An incident report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said homicide detectives were investigating the shooting.

Police shared no other details, but more information may be forthcoming further into the investigation. This story will be updated with the latest information as it becomes available.

"The Homicide Division assumed the ongoing investigation," police said. "Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477)."

