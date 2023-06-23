Top unusual St. Louis pronunciations

St. Louisans have no shortage of unusual pronunciations for streets, towns, rivers and more.

ST. LOUIS — If you're not originally from the St. Louis area, you might be surprised to hear our local pronunciations.

Especially when it comes to words of French origins, St. Louisans have some unique ways of saying things.

5 On Your Side has compiled a list of our top unusual pronunciations, from street names, towns, neighborhoods, rivers and more.

Streets names

Bellefontaine (BELL-fountain)

Cabanne (CAB-a-knee)

Chouteau (SHOW-toe)

Carondelet (kron-duh-let)

Cote Brilliante (coat BRILL-yunt)

DeTonty (duh-TON-tee)

Dougherty Ferry (DOOR-uh-tee ferry)

DeBaliviere (duh-BALL-uh-ver)

Goethe (GO-thee)

Gravois (GRAV-oy)

Gratiot (GRASH-it)

Hodiamont (HOAD-uh-mont)

Juniata (june-ee-AH-tuh)

Kossuth (KOSS-ooth)

Laclede (lah-CLEED)

Spoede (SPAY-dee)

Tesson Ferry (TESS-on ferry)

Zumbehl (ZUM-bull)

Towns, rivers and other places

Creve Coeur (CREEV-core)

Cuiver River (QUIV-er)

Des Peres (duh-PAIR)

Florissant (FLOOR-uh-sent)

Prairie Du Rocher (praire-du-RO-sher)

Portage Des Sioux (port-ij-duh-SUE)

Lemay (LEE-may)

New Athens (AY-thenz)

Okawville (OAK-uh-vil)

Sauget (saw-ZJAY)

Soulard (SUE-lard)

St. Francois County (St. FRAN-sis)

The Ville (the vill)

Tilles Park (TILL-ess)

Meramec River (MARE-uh-mack)