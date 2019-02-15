ST. LOUIS — A non-profit organization called St. Louis Urban K-Life is located in the heart of St. Louis’ dangerous JeffVanderLou neighborhood.

The program provides mentorship, fellowship, college and job advice to teenagers in north St. Louis.

K-Life also provides one big meal to the teenagers each week and serves between 300 to 400 children a year.

K-Life is going to be working Better Family to help provide social services and outreach to people who live in one of Hayden's rectangles.

If you would like to help financially support K-Life you can email Julius.sims@klife.com for more information.