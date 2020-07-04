ST. LOUIS — The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis is planning to host the St. Louis area’s largest food giveaway this weekend.

Last week, the Urban League hosted another giveaway where they distributed food to more than 1,000 families in need throughout the area.

This time, they are hoping to help 1,500 families.

The event has several sponsors including: Enterprise Holdings Foundation, Emerson, the Regional Business Council, Sysco, the COVID-19 Regional Response Fund Coalition, Church of God in Christ Urban Initiatives Program, the Empowered Church, St. Louis County NAACP and Operation Food Search.

The event will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on April 10 at the Urban League North Side Community Empowerment Center located at 1330 Aubert Avenue in St. Louis.

