St. Louis firefighters rescue person from vacant building fire

ST. LOUIS — Firefighters rescued a person from a vacant building fire Wednesday morning in St. Louis.

According to the St. Louis Fire Department, crews responded at around 7 a.m. to a fire in the 7100 block of S. Broadway, near the border of the Carondelet and Patch neighborhoods. They arrived to find flames showing from the rear of a two-story brick row house.

Someone exited the vacant building and said that another person was still inside, the department said. Firefighters found and rescued the second person.

The department did not give further details on either person's condition or the cause of the fire.