'You are loved': St. Louisans honor lives lost at vigil on Transgender Day of Remembrance

ST. LOUIS — People all over the world took time to pause on Sunday to honor transgender people who lost their lives to violence.

For Transgender Day of Remembrance, dozens of St. Louisans walked to honor the lives of transgender people taken from their communities too soon and the people killed at Club Q, an LGBTQ+ club in Colorado Springs, on Saturday.

“People have to remember that trans people are humans, too. And we just want to get those basic human rights and needs that everyone else has without being killed or murdered or discriminated against,” Pride St. Louis Director of Diversity and Inclusion Jordan Braxton said.

Kara Fitzgerald said she was a victim of anti-trans violence and nearly lost her life.

“My ex tried to kill me ten months ago. I was in a shelter for the past eight months but I'm in my own apartment now. We're still going through court about it,” Fitzgerald said.

After walking to Transgender Memorial Garden, they lit candles to honor 32 transgender men and women who lost their lives this year to violence.

Michaela Joy Kraemer with Metro Trans Umbrella Group said this is also a time to recognize the challenges the transgender community faces every day.

“Every day there are people who are fighting against our existence and our legitimacy and rights. There needs to be more done,” Kraemer said.

Mayor Tishaura Jones says she wants to do more for the St. Louis trans community.

“We’re working every day to make St. Louis a place where everyone can feel safe, succeed and thrive no matter what identity you hold,” Jones said.

Mayor Jones signed a proclamation at the vigil recognizing Nov. 20, 2022, as St. Louis Transgender Day of Remembrance.