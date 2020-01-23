ST. LOUIS — There is a rich history of music makers in St Louis.

Chuck Berry, Nelly and Michael McDonald to name a few.

You can add Abby Stahlschmidt to that list. She is multi-talented with a sound unlike any other. She has magic in her fingers.

“It is such a versatile instrument.”

She first picked it up at the age of four.

“My parents wanted my sister and I both to be involved in music.”

The influence of her former conductor, Shane Williams, gave her inspiration.

“He really was amazing at instilling the love of music. And just creativity. Instead of it being about the notes on the page, it was about making it come alive.”



Abby's abilities have taken her around the world. She has played in some unique venues.

“It’s been an incredible experience, honestly," she said. “Bulgaria, it was the ancient roman amphitheater which was built in 90AD.”



Now she's creating her own symphonic rock sound.

“I draw inspiration from so many types of music.”



It's hard to believe she has the time to work on her craft. Music isn't all she does.

“I’m always working towards the next thing on my calendar," she said. “I’ve been modeling since I was 12 years old.”

She's been on pages of Elle magazine.

“They had a spread that was written up about modeling and music. I felt honored to be in that.”



A model and a role model.

“I love the moments whenever I have young kids come up to me after a concert and say, ‘you inspired me to play the violin.’”



She doesn't take her talent for granted. And she wants others to be moved by her music.

“You have to continue to sharpen your skills," she said. "I really want to be, in a way, an inspiration to other people.”

If you would like to see her play in person, she will be in concert with the Alton Symphony Orchestra on April 25.