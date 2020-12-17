St. Louis firefighters battle warehouse fire

One side of the building had collapsed, according to firefighters on the scene

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis firefighters are working to put out a fire at a warehouse Wednesday night.

Around 7 p.m., crews responded to the scene at Montgomery and North Broadway in the Old North neighborhood. At one point, flames were shooting through the roof of the four-story brick building.

A wall of the building had collapsed, according to firefighters on the scene.

About an hour later, most of the heavy flames had been extinguished.

There were no reports of injuries.

It is not clear what may have caused the fire.

The warehouse may have been vacant but under construction, according to a fire department spokesperson.

