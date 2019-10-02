ST. LOUIS — A building housing a vital St. Louis warming center has had an uncertain few days.

A sign stating the building is unsafe and that everyone should keep away was posted Friday.

The building's owner said the only problem is their building is perfectly fine, and they feel like they weren't given a chance to show the city that before the sign was posted.

"We have tried to be as compliant as we can with the city which is now our fifth inspection that we're trying to get a certificate of occupancy," building owner Nadida Matin said.

The warming center is run by Pastor Micheal Robinson of Destiny Family Church.

"This is a part of the ministry work that I do and get to do on a regular basis," pastor Michael said.

"This gives them an opportunity when they get out of the evening shelters the over night shelters, they have a safe place to come during the day," pastor Michael said.

During the most of the day, pastor Michael provides lunch, food and entertainment and ministry to men and women in need.

But once this day shelter closes, his mission continues.

'When that 2 p.m. time period comes and the daytime location is closed, they're wondering 'where am I going to go?'"

That's where this warming center comes into play.

"Tonight there's only two shelters, two walk in shelters, us and Americorp. All of the other places are either you have to be on a list or you have to have been there last night something like that," he said.

Pastor Michael and his staff have been running this warming center for about 3 years.

"They're allowed to come in and select a cot and they'll get blankets and all of those other items," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, the center's future was uncertain, after they found a condemned notice slapped on their door.

Pastor Michael says their mission is simple, and this notice only builds doubt in people who are searching for an ounce of security.

"They already have a huge number of uncertainty in their life and this is not another one they need to have," he said.

Now the building has been reopened to anyone who needs shelter.

Nadida says that's because the mayor of St. Louis stepped in and said they can keep the warming center open for the rest of the winter.

5 On Your Side was unable to reach the city's health inspector for this story.