List of St. Louis area warming shelters offering escape from bitter cold this week

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Organizations in St. Louis and St. Louis County are taking actions this week to make sure homeless people have a place to take shelter from the historic cold expected later this week.

Snow is expected later in the week, and temperatures will drop into the single digits by Thursday evening.

The Salvation Army Family Haven shelter is located at 10740 Page Ave. in Overland. St. Louis County officials said it is open 24 hours a day and seven days a week. Contact the United Way 211 to access the warming shelter. For additional information about The Salvation Army Family Haven facility, call 314-423-7770.

In the City of St. Louis, warming shelters are located at:

St. Patrick Center, 800 N. Tucker Blvd.

Biddle House Opportunity Center, 1212 N. 13th St.

For more information call 314-802-5444 or United Way 211.

A seasonal statement from city officials indicates they are collaborating with several other organizations to provide resources in these conditions. They include:

Peter & Paul Community Services

Gateway 180

BJC Behavioral

Places for People

St. Louis County Continuum of Care

St. Louis Housing Helpline

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department

St. Louis Winter Outreach and VA Street Outreach

A complete list of shelters available can be found at the St. Louis website.