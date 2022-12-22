Group helping people without homes day ahead of winter storm

"I've seen far more people out here than we used to see," said Reverend Ray Redlich.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — One day before a major winter storm hits the St. Louis region, the Search and Rescue Team from New Life Evangelistic Center spent the day hitting the streets.

The two-man crew was on a mission to help homeless people in the cold.

"I've seen far more people out here than we used to see," said Reverend Ray Redlich.

5 On Your Side first followed Redlich and his partner when they found a man living in an old, vacant building.

"We've visited one man who was staying in a tent down near the river. We've also visited people at various other places that are outdoors," said Redlich.

The outreach team gave those living outdoors a blanket, hand warmers, bottled water and food.

They hope the much-needed, emergency supplies will help the unhoused men and women survive the dangerous temperatures expected to batter the bi-state starting on Thursday.

"We're finding new people every day that we didn't know about," added Redlich.

The search team then went to the heart of downtown and discovered a bundled up, homeless man.

He was sleeping on a mattress cushion on the cold night.

"When we find them and they don't have anywhere else to go, we'll give them bi-state bus passes so they can get on the bus at least ride it to keep from freezing to death," added Reverend Larry Rice, NLEC's Executive Director.

Advocates try to convince the men and women to get to a warm shelter, but that's not easy.

"Some of these people may have an alcohol problem. A mental problem. We also see veterans out here who will rather survive out here on the streets rather than go through the red tape," said Rice.

According to the Department of Human Affairs, as of January 2022 there were more than 1,100 homeless people in the city.

Less than 10%, or 120, lived on the streets

"It's a shame these people have to live like this especially in the dangerous and potentially deadly frigid temperatures. We are doing everything we can to help them survive," said Rice.

The City of St. Louis is also working to keep the unhoused safe during the harsh conditions.