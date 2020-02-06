St. Louis-based website provides resources for substance abuse

WithYouSTL.com provides information on substance abuse prevention, treatment providers, free Naloxone locations and more

ST. LOUIS — During the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of people have been isolated from others due to social distancing.

That isolation can lead to increased substance abuse, experimentation and relapse for those in treatment and recovery, according to the St. Louis County Department of Public Health.

To help people in the community find support, the Drug Enforcement Administration St. Louis Division, along with community partners, has launched a website that provides resources for St. Louisans.

WithYouSTL.com provides information on substance abuse prevention, treatment providers, free naloxone locations, where to find food pantries and more.

The health department also offers assistance by providing free naloxone or Narcan through the AnyoneCan initiative. Narcan reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, according to the health department.

