ST. LOUIS — Sans Bar Human Foosball Pop-Up

Friday, February 21

6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Play human foosball and other life-size games while sipping on hand-crafted alcohol-free drinks! It’s your chance to sweat out the toxins and have a great time doing it. For human foosball, there are two teams of six people facing off. Each person must hold onto handles – like a real game of foosball! $20 gets you unlimited mocktails. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Jim Gaffigan at Stifel Theatre

Friday, February 21

Jim Gaffigan is known all over for his unique brand of humor. He is a comedian, actor, writer, producer, best-selling author, top touring performer, and recording artist. Gaffigan has made his way to St. Louis to perform at Stifel Theatre. For more information and to purchase tickets to one of the shows, click here.

RENT at The Fabulous Fox

Friday – Sunday, February 21 – 23

RENT is making its way to The Fabulous Fox this weekend! The story follows the lives of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. It’s a rock musical that speaks to audiences everywhere, and the show is celebrating its 20th anniversary tour! For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Working Women’s Survival Show

Friday – Sunday, February 21 – 23

The Working Women’s Survival Show is known as the Ultimate Girls Day Out! The show features food, fashion, fitness, and more. There will be the latest and greatest products and services from nearly 400 exhibitors from all over the country. It all happens this weekend at the St. Charles Convention Center. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Soundwave Comic Xpo

Saturday, February 22

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Soundwave Comic Xpo celebrates designers, cosplayers, gamers, anime and comic enthusiasts, and geek culture. It offers unique and inclusive experience to participants through activities, workshops, and performances. It all takes place in Grand Center. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

The Fabulous Motown Revue

Saturday, February 22

7 p.m. – 11:59 p.m.

The Fabulous Motown Revue featuring Velvet & Diamond Divas will perform this Saturday at Casa Loma Ballroom! Enjoy the music and dance along. There will be a full cash bar and food by the Casa Loma Café. For tickets, call 314-664-8000 or purchase at the door. For more information, click here.

Mardi Gras Brunch Cruise

Sunday, February 23

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

The Mardi Gras Brunch Cruise is a new event this year! After the Soulard parade on Saturday, keep the celebrations going on Sunday with a party aboard the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch. There will be a buffet featuring all the flavors of New Orleans, live entertainment, party favors, and more. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

St. Louis Battlehawks Home Opener

Sunday, February 23

2 p.m.

St. Louis has a football team once again! The St. Louis Battlehawks take on the New York Guardians for the home opener this Sunday at The Dome. Tickets are limited, but there are still some available, and there is always the tailgate before the game to enjoy, too. For more information, click here.

BattleHawks expecting 28,000-plus fans for first home game in St. Louis ST. LOUIS - Surprise! Well, not really. St. Louis still loves football. The support for the XFL's BattleHawks has only grown over the last few weeks, with fans getting increasingly anxious for the home opener on Feb. 23 at the Dome downtown. The last home pro football game in St.

