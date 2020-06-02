ST. LOUIS — Cairns Cup Tournament

February 7 – 17

1 p.m. daily

The Cairns Cup features the top 10 women in professional chess competing for a prize of $180,000. Starting this Friday, it will be played at the Saint Louis Chess Club. This year’s tournament will make history as the top-rated all-female tournament in chess history. For more information on tickets and the tournament, click here.

St. Patrick Center Trivia Party

Friday, February 7

Doors open at 6 p.m.

The St. Patrick Center Trivia Party is Friday night. It’s an annual fundraiser for the organization, which helps the homeless community here in St. Louis. The event will be at Union Station this year, and tables are still available to purchase. Food, drinks, and parking is included in the price, and there will also be prizes. For more information, click here.

Cajun Cook-Off

Saturday, February 8

12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Mardi Gras season is upon us, which means it’s that time for the Cajun Cook-Off! The event takes place at the Bud Light Party Centre in Soulard Market Park. Amateur chefs from across the area will face-off and have their dishes sampled by a panel of judges. Additionally, there will be celebrity chef demos, beer, live music, plenty of food, and more. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Daddy & Daughter Dinner Dance

Saturday, February 8

5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The Daddy & Daughter Dinner Dance is this Saturday evening at The Lodge Des Peres. It’s an event for girls of all ages and dads/grandpas/uncles. Enjoy a special dinner, dancing, a photo opportunity, and a craft. A surprise princess guest will even be making an appearance. For more information and to register, call (314) 835-6150 or click here.

Procure Pop-Up Marketplace

Sunday, February 9

11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

This Sunday, a pop-up marketplace called ‘Procure’ will take place at Palladium Saint Louis by Butler’s Pantry. It will feature all local female-owned brands and is organized by The Women’s Creative. There will be vendors with curated kids clothing, homemade desserts, jewelry, and more! For more information, click here.

Post Malone Runaway Tour

Friday, February 7

8 p.m.

Rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer Post Malone is making his way to St. Louis this weekend! He will be performing at Enterprise Center on Friday with the concert beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets are still available. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.





Science On Tap

Saturday, February 8

7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Experience the science of brewing, bottling, and imbibing at Science On Tap at the Saint Louis Science Center. There will be over one hundred beers for sampling, as well as tasting plates, demonstrations, live music, and more. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Paint Your Pet at Toasted Coffee House

Saturday, February 8

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Paint, socialize, and relax at Toasted Coffee House with Custom Pawtraits! Sit in front of your canvas, pre-sketched with your pet, and instructors will walk you through how to ‘Paint Your Pet’ step-by-step. Paint, brushes, easels, and all supplies will be provided. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Saint Louis Sports Collectors Show

Sunday, February 9

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Stop by the Sports Collectors Show at Orlando’s Catering and Banquets on Sunday! There will be lots of dealers, as well as the following autograph guests: Jim Kaat, Mel Gray, Dan Driessen and Amos Otis. For more information on autograph times, pricing, and to purchase tickets, click here.

Pancakes & Pajamas

Saturday, February 8

8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Keep your pajamas on and head to Eckert’s Belleville Country Restaurant for Pancakes & Pajamas! A chef will make the pancakes right in front of you and flip them from the griddle for you to catch on your plate. Along with the all you can eat pancakes, there will be more tasty breakfast favorites for you to choose from. Additionally, there will be games, activities, and a photo opportunity. Reservations are encouraged, and seating is limited. Register as soon as possible and pay the day of the event. For more information and to register, click here.

