St. Louis Wheel offering veterans free rides on Veterans Day

Tickets must be purchased on site on Wednesday, Nov. 11 to receive the discounts

ST. LOUIS — Veterans in St. Louis will be able to ride the St. Louis Wheel for free on Veterans Day.

It'll also be illuminated in red, white and blue.

According to a press release, several of the country's giant observation wheels will join the St. Louis Wheel to display patriotic red, white and blue light shows featuring millions of LED lights to demonstrate the nation’s gratitude to its military heroes.

There will also be a 20% discount for anyone who goes to the wheel with a veteran on Nov. 11.

Ticket prices for children remain the same and active military will receive a 20% discount. Tickets must be purchased on site on Wednesday, Nov. 11 to receive the discounts. Veterans can show any veteran's ID to receive their free ride.

“We are so happy to offer this opportunity to veterans and to join some of North America’s other giant wheels shining red, white and blue on Veterans Day,” said St. Louis Wheel General Manager, Karyn Wilder. “The Wheel's beautiful lights will remind everyone that there are men and women sacrificing for the United States of America every day.”

The St. Louis Wheel is located at St. Louis Union Station, 201 S. 18th St.

The observation wheel is 200 feet tall and features 1.6 million LED lights.

The St. Louis Wheel is open from 10 a,m. to 10 p.m. daily.