St. Louis, MO — Move over Lime Bikes, Lime Scooters have taken over St. Louis streets. And it’s not because they’re more popular.

The bikes are facing a “temporary challenge,” representative Sam Sadle said. Many bikes need repair, but there’s a shortage of parts. Sadle said they’re adding more scooters to the streets to make up for the loss of bikes.

The city said as much as two-thirds of the bike fleet is impacted. Lime told the city the reason for the part shortage is a new Trump Administration tariff on Chinese imports, Koran Addo, the mayor’s spokesman, said.

Lime told 5 On Your Side the shortage has nothing to do with the tariff, but the company did not provide a reason for the shortage.

Either way, the result is the same: More scooters, fewer bikes, at least for now.

