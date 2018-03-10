St. Louis, MO — Move over Lime Bikes, Lime Scooters have taken over St. Louis streets. And it’s not because they’re more popular.

The bikes are facing a “temporary challenge,” representative Sam Sadle said. Many bikes need repair, but there’s a shortage of parts. Sadle said they’re adding more scooters to the streets to make up for the loss of bikes.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

The city said as much as two-thirds of the bike fleet is impacted. Lime told the city the reason for the part shortage is a new Trump Administration tariff on Chinese imports, Koran Addo, the mayor’s spokesman, said.

Lime told 5 On Your Side the shortage has nothing to do with the tariff, but the company did not provide a reason for the shortage.

Either way, the result is the same: More scooters, fewer bikes, at least for now.

© 2018 KSDK