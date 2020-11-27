St. Louis activates overflow beds, warming buses as temps expected to drop below freezing overnight

Continuous availability of more than 700 shelter beds will begin on Dec. 1. through Feb. 29, regardless of weather conditions

ST. LOUIS — The city of St. Louis has activated its Cold Weather Outreach Plan in anticipation of temperatures that are expected to fall to at or below freezing Friday night.

As part of the plan, the city will activate overflow beds for unhoused people in need of shelter. Warming buses and shuttle buses for transportation will also be available downtown at 13th and Chestnut beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The city has partnered with St. Louis Winter Outreach, the St. Louis City Continuum of Care and other partners and nonprofits to offer 70 additional overflow beds.

Everything will be in accordance with the CDC and the city health department's guidelines for COVID-19, the city said.

Continuous availability of more than 700 shelter beds will begin on Dec. 1. through Feb. 29, regardless of weather conditions. For the remaining days of November and in March, activation will depend on the temperature dipping to at or below 32 degrees.

City Hope STL will also be providing walk-up shelters this winter at 4371 Cook Ave. and 5361 Wells Ave.

“If the past year has taught us anything, it’s that we must do everything we can to protect the most vulnerable among us," said Mayor Krewson in a Friday press release. "So, for yet another winter season, the City of St. Louis stands prepared to invest more than any other governmental entity in the region to lift up and support unhoused men, women, children, and families.

Prolonged exposure to the cold can be life-threatening, the city reminds. If you see someone who is struggling or in danger due to the cold weather, call 911.

Anyone in need of help can also contact the following resources:

• United Way of Greater St. Louis: 211