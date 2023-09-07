Planning for St. Louis winter storms in September? Feds say this month is the time to do it

Now is the time to gather necessities, install insulation and create an emergency supply kit to prepare for this winter's blizzard conditions. Here's why.

St. Louis may be months out from seeing its first snowfall, but federal officials say now is the time to prepared for blizzards and severe winter weather.

September is National Preparedness Month, a month when people around the nation are encouraged to spread awareness about the importance for preparing for disasters and emergencies.

The rainy season and floods are behind St. Louis as the spring thaw has come and gone this year, but plummeting temperatures and potential winter storms are on their way. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) offers tips to prepare for the coming cold weather.

FEMA suggests people have a stash of emergency supplies in case they are required to stay home without power for several days. Supplies should include non-perishable foods, medication, food for pets and extra batteries for radios and flashlights.

An emergency supply kit should also be in kept in people's cars, FEMA said. The kit should include jumper cables, warm clothes, bottled water and non-perishable snacks.

Homeowners should prepare their house by making sure its insulation, caulking and weather stripping is intact, FEMA said. They should also learn how to keep pipes from freezing and test both smoke and carbon monoxide detectors with battery backups.

The FEMA page also includes other details on how to survive during severe winter weather and respond to life-threatening conditions like frostbite and hypothermia. See the full preparedness list here.

