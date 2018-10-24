ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis will spend 46 months in prison for stealing about $1.4 million from the company where she used to work.

Court documents said Jennifer Saake used transactions marked "confidential" to transfer money to her own bank account without anyone else in the company finding out. She also created false documents in accounting records.

The court documents said used the money to make home improvements, pay for education for her children and to make lease payments on her car.

Saake was sentenced in federal court to 46 months in prison and ordered to pay $1,323,671.05 in restitution.

