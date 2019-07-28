PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — A 19-year-old woman from St. Louis was killed after driving an ATV too fast down a gravel road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Lydia Byrne was 'traveling too fast for conditions' on a county road in Pike County Saturday afternoon when the crash happened, the patrol reported. Byrned lost control of her Polaris Ranger, drove off the road and hit an electric wire fence. The ATV flipped over during the crash.
Byrne was pronounced dead at the scene.
