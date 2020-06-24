x
local

Woman killed in crash on Natural Bridge Tuesday afternoon

The woman was rushed to the hospital. She died a short time later
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a woman was killed in a crash on Natural Bridge Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to Natural Bridge and Fair avenues near Fairground Park for a multi-vehicle crash at around 4:40 p.m.

St. Louis police said one woman was rushed from the scene of the crash to the hospital. She died a short time later.

The accident reconstruction team of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department was called in to investigate the crash.

No other information about the wreck was provided.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

