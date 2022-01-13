St. Louis woman missing since November

Christina Scott, 21, was last seen by family members on Nov. 1, 2021.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis detectives are asking for help in finding a woman who has been missing since November. Christina Scott, 21, was last seen in the 4200 block of E. San Francisco Avenue.

An endangered missing person advisory from police said Christina's mother on Dec. 28 said she last saw Christina on Nov. 1 at their home in the 4200 block of E. San Francisco. Christina told her mother she would be hanging out with friends but didn't give any other details and did not return to the home.

Police said a neighbor spotted Christina about four to five weeks ago leaving the 4200 block of E. San Francisco with an unknown man driving a red, two-door pickup truck with tinted windows.

Police did not provide further details on why Christina might be considered in danger.

Christina is described as 5'7" and 175 pounds. She was last seen wearing gray jogging pants and a yellow t-shirt.