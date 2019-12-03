ST. LOUIS — Ilsa Guzman held her family close, as she walked out of the Robert Young Federal Building. She was released Tuesday after spending one month in custody.

“I'm crying in the jail because I miss my family. I'm so happy now,” Guzman said.

One month ago, Guzman reported for what she thought was a routine check-in with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in St. Louis. Instead, she was arrested. ICE officials decided to enforce an order of removal from 20 years ago when Guzman first came to the U.S. She came to California, seeking asylum from Honduras.

Guzman’s lawyers said she missed her court hearing because immigration officials never gave her a court date.

Guzman moved to St. Louis. She had kids, worked and got married. ICE officers arrested her in 2014 but decided not to deport her then because one of her children was a minor.

For years, Guzman checked in with ICE until she was arrested last month. Her lawyers argued the original order of detention was illegal because she was never given a court date. A federal judge agreed and released her.



“Until the moment the judge issued the stay, her removal was imminent,” said Javad Khazaeli, Guzman’s lawyer.



Khazaeili is fighting the original case in California. If that is settled, Guzman will apply for a green card and seek permanent residency.

