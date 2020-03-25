ST. LOUIS — In 2002, Anne Kasal won a $50,000 lottery prize.

Eighteen years later, she got lucky again, winning a $3 million dollar jackpot prize.

“I play all the games,” Kasal said in a press release. “I bought the same tickets as I always buy, and one happened to be lucky!”

Kasal purchased the winning lotto ticket at Schnucks Market, 5055 Arsenal St. She matched all six numbers in the March 11 drawing, according to the release.

Kasal is the lottery's 542nd millionaire winner.

In the most recent fiscal year, players in St. Louis won more than $40.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $4.1 million in commissions and bonuses, the release said.

