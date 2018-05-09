ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis YMCA leader is responding to a national story.

Marcus Wilson, executive director of the Monsanto Family YMCA in St. Louis, responded to people who oppose Colin Kaepernick in Nike’s ‘Just Do It’ 30th anniversary ad.

READ MORE: Colin Kaepernick featured in Nike's 'Just Do It' 30th anniversary ad

“Believe in something,” the advertisement reads in white letters in front of a black-and-white portrait of Kaepernick. “Even if it means sacrificing everything.” Kaepernick remains a free agent after last playing in the NFL in 2016.

Wilson wants people to donate their unwanted Nike gear. “Anybody that wants to burn or throw away their NIKE shoes b/c of the new Kaepernick ad.. I ask that you send them to 5555 Page Blvd, St Louis, Mo 63112. The Monsanto Family YMCA. It’s kids that need them and will be grateful #Nike,” he said on Twitter.

He told 5 On Your Side it’s something he can relate to, "So when I saw that I saw people burning shoes and saying that they were giving stuff away I thought to say hey there is people that need this stuff. It’s really disheartening because there is so much need out there in the world," Wilson said.

Don’t ask if your dreams are crazy. Ask if they’re crazy enough. #justdoit pic.twitter.com/Wd5L42egV8 — Nike (@Nike) September 5, 2018

On Wednesday, President Trump responded to Nike’s new ad in a tweet,

Just like the NFL, whose ratings have gone WAY DOWN, Nike is getting absolutely killed with anger and boycotts. I wonder if they had any idea that it would be this way? As far as the NFL is concerned, I just find it hard to watch, and always will, until they stand for the FLAG! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018

© 2018 KSDK