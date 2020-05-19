St. Louis YMCA summer camps cut in half

By the end of Tuesday, families will learn whether their child's camp is canceled

ST. LOUIS — By the end of the day Tuesday, families in the bi-state area will learn whether the sun has set on a favorite summer tradition.

The Gateway Region YMCA has cut summer camp opportunities in half. Gymnastics, sports, aquatic, and all half-day camps are some of the programs canceled.

These cuts come from local guidance, along with recommendations from the CDC and ACA. However, certain camps could return during the summer if social distancing guidelines relax.

Camps that will continue will look very different. Children will get wellness checks when they arrive and throughout the day. Group activities will be smaller, and lunch will be eaten in shifts. Kids may need to wear masks. Parents will not be able to walk their children up; each child will be dropped off.

There will be no field trips, recreational swimming, or shared sports equipment. However, campers will be excited to know that some of their favorite activities aren’t going anywhere.

“We've done lots of different things with summer learning loss. Different reading activities, hikes outside, science and nature experiences,” explained Laurie McTearnen of Gateway Region YMCA. “You'll see a lot of getting back to the basics.”

Even people who don't have kids in camps may be looking forward to what happens as they return.

“As soon as we can open camps, they think that will have a positive effect on the economy because those parents will have a safe place for kids to go while they work,” said McTearnen.

As cuts are made, families have the option to partake in a camp at a different YMCA location.

