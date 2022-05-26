St. Louis leaders plan youth events, concentrated police patrols in effort to prevent violence

“Our summer violence prevention work is a multi-pronged, data-driven approach to deter crime and protect St. Louisans,” said Public Safety Advisor Heather Taylor.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis leaders announced a multi-faceted plan they hope will reduce violence in the city this summer.

According to a press release from Mayor Tishaura Jones' office, the plan includes events and camps for children and increased patrols during peak times.

“Our summer violence prevention work is a multi-pronged, data-driven approach to deter crime and protect St. Louisans,” said Senior Public Safety Advisor Heather Taylor. “We are working every day to keep St. Louis residents and their families safe this summer by pulling together both law enforcement and community resources.”

The release said the patrols will feature traffic enforcement, air support, specialized units, park rangers, deputy marshals, and collaboration with the Sheriff’s Office. They will also utilize a mass notification system to alert federal partners, highway patrol and local agencies to respond to major incidents.

The city's plan also features partnerships with St. Louis Public Schools and other community organizations to host camps and community events. Leaders hope these Summer Fun STL summer camps, programs and pop-up events will keep youth safe in fun, educational environments in the summer months.

"The seven locations, located in SLPS schools, will open June 6 and run through July 29, providing recreational and educational activities and three full meals a day to 700 youth ages five to 17," the press release said.

The locations and numbers to call to register are as follows:

Nance Elementary - 8959 Riverview Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63147

Contact Girls Inc. for registration: (314) 385 - 8088



- 8959 Riverview Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63147 Contact Girls Inc. for registration: (314) 385 - 8088 Oak Hill Elementary - 4300 MorganFord Rd, St. Louis, MO 63116

Contact Girls Inc. for registration: (314) 385 - 8088



- 4300 MorganFord Rd, St. Louis, MO 63116 Contact Girls Inc. for registration: (314) 385 - 8088 Ashland Elementary - 3921 N Newstead Ave, St. Louis, MO 63115

Contact Girls Inc. for registration: (314) 385 - 8088



- 3921 N Newstead Ave, St. Louis, MO 63115 Contact Girls Inc. for registration: (314) 385 - 8088 Walbridge Elementary - 5000 Davison Ave, St. Louis, MO 63120

Contact Girls Inc. for registration (314) 385 - 8088



- 5000 Davison Ave, St. Louis, MO 63120 Contact Girls Inc. for registration (314) 385 - 8088 Patrick Henry Downtown - 1220 N 10th St, St. Louis, MO 63106

Contact Girls Inc. for registration (314) 385 - 8088



- 1220 N 10th St, St. Louis, MO 63106 Contact Girls Inc. for registration (314) 385 - 8088 Yeatman Middle School - 4265 Athlone Ave, St. Louis, MO 63115

Contact the Sophia Project for registration: (314) 807-8333

- 4265 Athlone Ave, St. Louis, MO 63115 Contact the Sophia Project for registration: (314) 807-8333 Peabody Elementary School - 1224 S 14th St, St. Louis, MO 63104

Contact Northside Youth for registration (314) 723- 3069

In addition to the locations at SLPS schools, the city is also running free summer camps at seven recreation centers. Registration is still open for those programs. Click here for more information.