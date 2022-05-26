St. Louis leaders plan youth events, concentrated police patrols in effort to prevent violence

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis leaders announced a multi-faceted plan they hope will reduce violence in the city this summer.
According to a press release from Mayor Tishaura Jones' office, the plan includes events and camps for children and increased patrols during peak times.
“Our summer violence prevention work is a multi-pronged, data-driven approach to deter crime and protect St. Louisans,” said Senior Public Safety Advisor Heather Taylor. “We are working every day to keep St. Louis residents and their families safe this summer by pulling together both law enforcement and community resources.”
The release said the patrols will feature traffic enforcement, air support, specialized units, park rangers, deputy marshals, and collaboration with the Sheriff’s Office. They will also utilize a mass notification system to alert federal partners, highway patrol and local agencies to respond to major incidents.
The city's plan also features partnerships with St. Louis Public Schools and other community organizations to host camps and community events. Leaders hope these Summer Fun STL summer camps, programs and pop-up events will keep youth safe in fun, educational environments in the summer months.
"The seven locations, located in SLPS schools, will open June 6 and run through July 29, providing recreational and educational activities and three full meals a day to 700 youth ages five to 17," the press release said.
The locations and numbers to call to register are as follows:
- Nance Elementary - 8959 Riverview Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63147
Contact Girls Inc. for registration: (314) 385 - 8088
- Oak Hill Elementary - 4300 MorganFord Rd, St. Louis, MO 63116
Contact Girls Inc. for registration: (314) 385 - 8088
- Ashland Elementary - 3921 N Newstead Ave, St. Louis, MO 63115
Contact Girls Inc. for registration: (314) 385 - 8088
- Walbridge Elementary - 5000 Davison Ave, St. Louis, MO 63120
Contact Girls Inc. for registration (314) 385 - 8088
- Patrick Henry Downtown - 1220 N 10th St, St. Louis, MO 63106
Contact Girls Inc. for registration (314) 385 - 8088
- Yeatman Middle School - 4265 Athlone Ave, St. Louis, MO 63115
Contact the Sophia Project for registration: (314) 807-8333
- Peabody Elementary School - 1224 S 14th St, St. Louis, MO 63104
Contact Northside Youth for registration (314) 723- 3069
In addition to the locations at SLPS schools, the city is also running free summer camps at seven recreation centers. Registration is still open for those programs. Click here for more information.
For more information on all the city's events and opportunities this summer, click here.