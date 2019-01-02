ST. LOUIS — You trust them with some of the most important things in your life: your kids and your money.

Coaches are supposed to be shining examples of what a dependable leader looks like. You also expect them to make responsible, wise decisions with the investments you make in their programs.

But there's a youth football coach in St. Louis County who's recruiting right now, that parents, and even members of a church, say you need to avoid.

It's Monrey Griffin, who in 2016, founded the St. Louis Seahawks. On its website, the team claims to be a non-profit organization dedicated to developing upstanding and respectful young men and women.

It claims to have more than 125 kids involved in football and cheerleading between the ages of five and 14 in the north county area. And the Seahawks' motto? "The road to greatness starts with one step."

"He talked about how he wanted to develop character in the kids and how he was developing a football team," said Pastor Jeff Lunn of Park Baptist Church in Florissant.

Lunn said he was approached by Griffin about partnering with the church.

The church decided it was a good idea to become more active in the community, so they reached a simple agreement.

"You can stay here as long as we let you. You can have free reign. Just treat it like it's your place," Lunn said.

Out of the goodness of their heart, Lunn's congregation decided to let Griffin's St. Louis Seahawks use their otherwise empty field for football practices for free. The team also got to store all their equipment in the church's garage.

"I had this great hope we would be a little dinky part of helping an organization help kids," Lunn said.

But what followed, he said, was a complete misrepresentation of their agreement that potentially compromised the church's reputation.

Lunn said Griffin began presenting the Seahawks to others in the region as the church's official football team. The church's address even ended up on the Seahawks' website and in some court filings dealing with the team and Griffin.

"It looks like they're affiliated with us," Lunn said.

And that wasn't all. Lunn said he even started getting phone calls from other people in the football community looking to be paid for business dealings involving the Seahawks:

"They said we rented out their field for a season and we owe them $2,500. They said the St. Louis Seahawks were our team," Lunn said about one of the calls he got.

None of it was true. And Lunn's attempts to contact Griffin were unsuccessful. In fact, the Seahawks have completely abandoned several pieces of expensive equipment and other gear inside the church's garage.

"It appears we got taken advantage of," Lunn said.

And he's not the only one who feels that way.

Over the course of a nearly two-month investigation, 5 On Your Side has uncovered several people who say they were wronged by Griffin and the Seahawks.

In August 2017, a judge ruled Griffin owed parents more than $1,200 stemming from complaints over missing and ill-fitting equipment and not having enough boys to play.

The small claims complaint filed by the parents described the organization as "unprofessional."

Griffin was a no-show in court.

In February 2018, a judge ruled Griffin owed a parent $300 stemming from more complaints of missing equipment and a forfeited season due to not having enough players. Griffin was a no-show in court.

But problems with the Seahawks don't stop there.

This whole investigation started after 5 On Your Side heard from parents who participated in the Seahawks this past season.

"They looked like an NFL team. It was cool. Kids get excited when they see a jersey that's personalized," said Jasimen Williams.

She paid more than $400 for her son to join, expecting he would play a full season of eight games and maybe make the playoffs.

Williams said they did finish the season, but as time wore on everything with the Seahawks grew to be dysfunctional.

"Some of the boys on the team didn't get jerseys they were supposed to get. They didn't have pants. They didn't have socks," she said.

It was especially concerning for Williams because as a business manager for the Seahawks, she said she saw first-hand people were not getting what they paid for.

"A lot of parents said they were paid in full, but nothing was coming. Nothing was coming," she said, referring to equipment, merchandise and other guarantees by Griffin.

April Harris said she and her son had it worse. She showed 5 On Your Side equipment from the Seahawks gave her that she said wasn't safe.

"I was scared his helmet was going to come off his head because one of the straps didn't have the button that connected it to the helmet," she said.

So what did Griffin do about it?

Harris and Williams say their concerns, as well as the concerns from several other parents, went ignored.

"We brought this to him numerous times. We didn't hear from him. He didn't answer anybody's calls, texts. None of that," Harris said.

And now that the season is over, they, and at least a dozen other parents 5 On Your Side has spoken to, are waiting for their money.

The equipment loan agreement they all signed with Griffin said they should get their $150 deposits back by around December 2.

But nearly two months later, they say Griffin still hasn't returned it.

Williams said, "I put in a group text for everyone to check their money orders to see if they've been cashed. Everyone said in the group text their money order had been cashed."

"I heard nothing. I heard nothing. No response about when to turn equipment in," Harris said.

In all, a former coach tells 5 On Your Side as many as 80 parents are waiting for their $150 deposits. Add that all up and you're looking at $12,000.

So by now, you might be wondering how is this even possible? Who's in charge and where's the accountability?

Turns out, when you're not affiliated with a school, park or other regulated entity, there can be a surprising lack of oversight with privately run football teams.

It's like having all your players on the field, but no referee to throw a flag on a questionable play or decision.

In the case of the Seahawks, Griffin maintains he is a non-profit organization that belongs to the American Youth Football League.

However, 5 On Your Side found absolutely no documentation or evidence to support any of that.

There is no paperwork on file with the IRS or Missouri Attorney General, supporting a non-profit status for the Seahawks. There's no record of the Seahawks being a registered business or legal entity with the Missouri Secretary of State.

And further, the American Youth Football League told 5 On Your Side they have no record of membership for Griffin or the Seahawks.

It's left disappointed parents and Lunn feeling like they have no recourse to get their issues resolved and money back.

Williams said, "I just want my money. Come get your equipment and I'll just chuck the $150 up as a loss. I'm at the point where it's like, just be honest."

So how do you avoid ending up in a similar situation with you and your kids? Here are some tips from the Better Business Bureau:

What do others say about the program? Get references. Before investing your money in a program, talk to others who have participated with the program before. Most organizations - from youth sports teams to dance studios - have an online presence that can help parents find more information about the organization. If you are unfamiliar with the organization, seek out parents who have experience with it. Check to see if the organization has a BBB Business Profile at bbb.org, which includes a rating from A+ to F, customer reviews, and any complaints against the organization and how they have been handled.

What am I paying for? An organization should be able to detail all of its income and expenses for the team. The most common fees are for court/field rental, uniforms and tournament or league charges. A reputable organization will give its members an itemized list of those fees. Are there fundraisers in addition to fees paid by parents? If so, how is that money used?

What does a uniform entail? Costs and equipment for sports varies. Are your helmet and pads included with football, hockey and lacrosse, or are you expected to purchase or rent these items for fee? Does the team provide bats in baseball and softball? If loaner equipment is available, is it in good repair and suitable for your child’s size, age and ability?

Will my child play? The parents, player and coach should have clear expectations for how often the child will play. Unlike recreational leagues where everyone plays an equal time, most competitive travel teams do not use the same philosophy. If the child must miss practices or games for some reason, will that affect participation in future games? Research a program's philosophy with respect to playing time before agreeing to join the organization.

What are expectations for parent involvement? Will parents be expected to volunteer in some capacity? Are parents welcomed or expected to be present for practices? Is the child expected to practice with the parent(s) at home? What is considered appropriate or inappropriate parental behavior from the stands?

What are the refund policies? What if my child wants to quit or is injured? The refund policy should be clearly spelled out by the organization and explained to the parents and players before the season begins.

5 On Your Side reached out to Monrey Griffin numerous times. He never committed to doing an interview with us.

He offered to provide a written statement to us, but never did. However, in a phone conversation with Investigative Reporter Jacob Long, he said parents will be getting their deposits in about another month, but offered no explanation for the delay.