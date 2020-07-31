Saint Louis Zoo says elephant calf has had 'multiple setbacks'

"We really wish we had good news to share about the health of the elephant calf, but we do not" 💔

ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis Zoo gave an update on the condition of its new elephant calf on Friday.

“We really wish we had good news to share about the health of the elephant calf, but we do not,” the zoo said in a statement on Twitter.

On July 16, the zoo announced the elephant calf, who was born on July 6, had "developmental impairments that have limited his ability to feed since birth."

A few days later on July 20, the zoo gave a positive update on the calf's condition, saying he had shown signs of getting stronger.

But on Friday, the zoo said the calf had shown signs of being stable but has had multiple setbacks related to his “underdeveloped feeding response” and his ability to digest and stay hydrated.

The zoo said the calf is continuing to receive intensive care from the Elephant Care Team.