Saint Louis Zoo announces extended summer hours, special events

ST. LOUIS — Visitors will have two extra hours to enjoy the St. Louis Zoo's exhibits and attractions on Fridays and Saturdays this summer.

The Zoo will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday from May 13 to August 14. Sunday through Thursday, the Zoo will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Zoo guests are required to make a reservation online at stlzoo.org/reservations. Reservations are free and can be made up to seven days in advance. The reservation system was put in place to control crowd size during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Zoo recently decided it would keep the program in place.

The Zoo also announced the return of the Jungle Boogie Friday Night Concert Series. On Fridays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., guests can enjoy live, outdoor music. Beer, wine and margaritas will be available for purchase to adults 21 and over. The event is free but reservations are required to attend Jungle Boogie. The Zoo said this is a family-friendly event. Kids will have the opportunity to participate in activities related to the conservation of endangered species offered by the Saint Louis Zoo WildCare Institute.