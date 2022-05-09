Saint Louis Zoo welcomes new Somali wild ass

It has been three years since the last foal was born at the zoo

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — There is a new member of the Saint Louis Zoo family. A Somali wild ass foal was born on April 8, 2022.

The foal is named Astrid and according to the zoo, spends most of her time close to her mom. This is the first wild ass birth at the zoo since 2019.

In a release announcing the birth, the zoo says that Astrid is, "full of energy, but still keeps close to mom Tukia."

The Somali wild ass is critically endangered, with only a few hundred left in the wild. Astrid's birth is part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan.