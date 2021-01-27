Cutest thing you’ll see today: St. Louis Zoo penguins take field trip outside in the snow

Penguins at the Saint Louis Zoo got a chance to roam around the zoo to experience the snow day

ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis Zoo shared a minute and a half long video of its penguins exploring the zoo on Wednesday.

King penguins Ethel and Elliot, along with Gentoo penguins CJ, Oshie, Linus, Sunny, Double and Trouble took a field trip from their indoor Penguin and Puffin Coast all the way to Polar Bear Point.

There, thanks to the Bird and Carnivore animal care team, the penguins were able to visit their neighbors, polar bear Kali and grizzly bears Huck and Finley.

The team said the penguins willingly approached the bears and the spontaneous winter walks can be very enriching for the penguins.

The zoo also tweeted, “the walks are not pre-scheduled and do not occur on any regular basis.”

These penguins reside indoors at Penguin & Puffin Coast and are given the option to participate in spontaneous winter walks that are enriching for the birds. The walks are not pre-scheduled and do not occur on any regular basis. — Saint Louis Zoo (@stlzoo) January 27, 2021

One of the most adorable moments in the video is at the 1:01 mark when images capture polar bear Kali looking over at one of the penguins.