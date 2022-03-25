St. Louisans give to help Ukrainians fleeing war

Alena Simpson said she knew she had to do something. That's why she organized a supply drive for refugees.

ST. LOUIS — A 23-year-old woman in the St. Louis area understands all too well what's happening in Ukraine: Her family lives there.

Now, she's undertaking a huge mission to get much-needed supplies to refugees, fleeing the war.



Although thousands of miles away from the conflict, just seeing the images becomes personal for Alena Simpson. She video chats with her family who lives in Ukraine.



“(My cousin) said it was also pretty dangerous just to leave the house because they released prisoners, and there was looting. There were robberies and murders, and everyone just wanted to hide in bomb shelters, basements and stay home,” Simpson said.



Her family members told her they knew they couldn't stay.



"They escaped to Poland. They got on a train. They probably waited for 8 to 10 hours, and they waited in line at the border of Lviv. They went to Poland,” she said.

She also knew she had to do something, she said. That's why Simpson organized a supply drive for refugees.

She’s collecting:

Baby items, such as diapers and wipes

High-calorie non-perishable foods

Socks and underwear

Women's toiletries

Tea & coffee

Pet food

Over-the-counter medication & medical supplies

Cardboard boxes and tape for packing.

"The gifts keep coming for the drive,” said Pastor Justin Arender of Faith Baptist Church in St. Charles.

When he got a request for his church to help, he didn't hesitate.

This week, the church hosted a Ukrainian-dinner fundraiser and a supply drive for Simpson.

Now, the mission is gaining momentum with more people donating to help.

"Some items are going to be shipped out from St. Louis on a ship. Critical supplies like medical supplies will go by air,” she explained.

When it comes down to it, they just want Ukraine to know that St. Louis not only sees, but cares, Arender & Simpson said.

"It's all about helping people. If you can't help them, what can you do?" Arender said.

Supplies can be dropped off at Faith Baptist Church at 2310 Muegge Road in St. Charles.

Organizers also need financial assistance to ship supplies. Donations can be made to the non-profit group Together Ministry.