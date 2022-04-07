St. Louisans 'applaud' Ketanji Brown Jackson's historic Supreme Court confirmation

"We are proud of her historic confirmation. It's inspirational to little girls of all races," said Retired St. Louis County Judge Sandra Farragaut-Hemphill.

ST. LOUIS — At Humboldt Elementary School in Soulard, several fourth and fifth graders can tell you a lot about Ketanji Brown Jackson.

"Before she got elected, she was a lawyer and she was also a judge," said 10-year-old Bailey Vasser.

"President Joe Biden nominated her as the first Black woman to be on the Supreme Court," said 10-year-old Sophia Schmittgens.

The 51-year-old Brown-Jackson will soon sit on the nation's highest court and the thrilled students have high hopes for her.

"I think she's gonna make it very fair and I think she's gonna definitely for the right causes," said Sophia Schmittgens.

"I really like her? Why? I don't know. It just feels important that a Black woman's on it, on the Supreme Court, " said a smiling Bailey Vasser.

At the annual, Black Law Students' Association Judiciary Reception, which coincidentally took place on the same day the U.S. Senate voted 53-47 to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the nation's highest court, St. Louis University students, local lawyers and judges were also excited about the judge's momentous achievement.

"She's so extremely, extraordinarily qualified for this position. I think it's amazing and I'm so proud of her," said 23-year-old Austynn Hicks, a second-year law student at SLU.

"She is paving the way for little girls who dream of becoming lawyers and judges. It's crazy to think that someone who looks like me could be on the Supreme Court and that could be me one day," said Hicks.

"I am extremely proud of Ketanji Brown Jackson. It's long overdue," said Retired 21st Judicial Circuit Judge Sandra Farragut-Hemphill.

Hemphill also made history nearly 30 years ago as the first Black judge in St. Louis County.

Farragut-Hemphill was honored during the SLU reception Thursday night.

She calls Ketanji Brown-Jackson's historic milestone "an honor worth celebrating."