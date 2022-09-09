St. Louisans and local experts talk about possible changes as King Charles III takes the throne

Washington University Professor Mark Taylor said things might change as some countries remained part of The Commonwealth because of their devotion to the Queen.

ST. LOUIS — As people around the world mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, they’re also looking to the future as her son, now King Charles III takes the throne.

Queen Elizabeth II impacted the lives of St. Louisans in many different ways.

As Millie Reichert writes her condolences to the Royal Family she told 5 On Your Side about their special connection.

“My mother-in-law who passed away at 91 years of age, her name was also Elizabeth. The day that she passed they were very much alike, strong women who loved people, who enjoyed life who could lead very well,” Reichert said.

Reichert said so many people loved the Queen and hopes as her son King Charles III takes the throne that they will still be united.

“I think that he’s been brought up his whole life through his mother and has that sense of duty, but I’m sure he’ll be different,” Reichert said.

Washington University Professor Mark Taylor said things might change as some countries remained part of The Commonwealth because of their devotion to the Queen.

“About 20 years ago or so Australia did have a referendum to vote on whether, amongst other things, whether they should keep the Queen as their head of state and they voted yes. But I think they voted for the queen, as a person that didn't actually vote for that office,” Taylor said.

He said King Charles also might change who represents the Royal Family on official business. Under the Queen’s reign, some of the extended family acted on behalf of the Royal Family as a whole.

“The King will want to have a slimed down Royal Family in some sense. That the really only immediate members of the family will be part of ‘The Firm’ that will go around in their official business,” Taylor said.

Taylor also echoed the King’s sentiment, made in his address to the nation, to follow the Queen’s gracious leadership and example.

“I think now might be a time to think about how stability can be brought about by reflecting how we can be kind and work with each other, rather than against each other,” Taylor said.