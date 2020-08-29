St. Louisans head to nation's capital for March on Washington

"It was refreshing to be there. It was all about how do we come and make a change in our own communities?" said Antionette Cousins

ST. LOUIS — For Antionette Cousins and her 12-year-old daughter, Addison flying to D.C. for Friday's long-awaited March on Washington, was a summer trip like no other.

"It was so refreshing to part of," said Antionette Cousins.

"It was very fun. Also, enjoyable being with my family," said Addison Cousins.

The St. Louis mom and daughter were among thousands of protesters who packed the nation's capital for what they called a civil rights mission.

The huge crowd marched, rallied and stood on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, where 57 years ago the Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his "I have a Dream" speech.

And, similar to that 1963 day, these protesters also spoke out against police brutality, systemic racism and pleaded for racial harmony in America.

"Everyone was basically engaged and standing for the causes and that's like fighting for the rights for those who can't speak or fight for themselves. Those who were there were serious about the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuring that everyone had their masks. They also did temperature checks," Antionette Cousins said.

A fight for people like George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other African Americans who recently died during incidents with police.

"To actually see so many people come out to support this, I really believe we're tired and I believe that enough is enough," said Pastor Kimberly Applewhite, of Healing Waters in St. Louis.

Pastor Applewhite also marched for change with her family, church members and friends.

"It was a great experience. It was a wonderful turnout, so many of us came out to make this history and I believe that this change will come," said Pastor Applewhite.

Antionette Cousins and her daughter also believe the powerful march was a sign of a new beginning for the nation.

"I have to be optimistic," said Antionette Cousins.

"You know just keep pushing and believing," said Addison Cousins.

There was a long list of high-profiled speakers and attendees at the march including: Michael Brown, Sr., the father of Ferguson teenager, Michael Brown, the family of George Floyd and relatives of Breonna Taylor.