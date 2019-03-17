UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — On the Delmar Loop, several dozen people came together to mourn the deaths of 50 people in New Zealand, victims of mass shootings at mosques.

“When I first saw the attack, I was almost in disbelief. It was our worst nightmare,” said Faizan Syed, with the Missouri Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations. “This was a white supremacist attack that targeted the Muslim community.”

Syed said he just learned one of the interns in CAIR is a relative of someone who was shot during the attack.

“People who are in our community here in St. Louis, they don't look at it as the New Zealand community, they look at it as, these are our brothers and sisters who were targeted,” Syed said.

Those who are not Muslim said it was important for them to show their solidarity. University City resident Judy Clifford held a sign at the vigil that read “In our diversity is our strength”.

“The growing danger of white supremacy terrifies me and makes me absolutely furious,” she said. “The thing I'm most keenly aware of right now is my privilege, white privilege, and I think people need to be aware of what if does to our society.”

READ MORE: