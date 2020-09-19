Leaders across the bi-state react to death of Justice Ginsburg

Justice Ginsburg died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at the age of 87

ST. LOUIS — Many are mourning the loss of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The U.S. Supreme Court made the announcement Friday evening. Justice Ginsburg died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at the age of 87.

She was appointed to the nation’s highest court in 1993 by former President Bill Clinton. Ginsburg was the oldest sitting member on the court.

Leaders across the bi-state released statements shortly after learning the news.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker (D-IL) shared the following statement,

“America has lost an icon and inspiration. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was first a trailblazer and then a bulwark for equality, whether you are a woman, gay, a person of color or disabled. Just as importantly, she was a shining role model for girls everywhere - a testament to working hard and fighting for what’s right. Her legacy will endure, but only if we fight as hard as she did to protect it.

MK and I grieve for Justice Ginsberg’s family, friends and followers - but most of all, our entire nation. Our prayer is that we honor this giant by honoring her fervent dying wish.”

Missouri Governor Mike Parson (R-MO) tweeted shortly after her death was announced,

"Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a trailblazer and an inspiration to so many Americans. Teresa and I join Missourians in mourning her passing and send our prayers to the family and loved ones of Justice Ginsburg."

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) shared the following on Twitter,

“Erin and I send our condolences to the Ginsburg family tonight. May Justice Ginsburg rest in peace,” Hawley tweeted.

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) issued the following statement:

“There are no words to adequately express just how devastated and heartbroken I am to learn of the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Not only did our nation lose a brilliant jurist, we lost a hero—a 5’1” giant who gave a voice to girls and women everywhere and moved the needle forward in our long fight toward justice and equality for all.

“Like so, so many other Americans tonight, I am deeply grateful for all that Justice Ginsburg did to ensure equal protection under the law for women across this country and to defend the rights of so many others. She will be sorely missed, but her unparalleled legacy and impact will never be forgotten.

“Tonight we are devastated, but tomorrow we will roll up our sleeves and keep working. We must honor her legacy by redoubling our efforts to safeguard the rights of women, the rights of Americans with disabilities and the rights of all Americans for future generations. We cannot let up now.”

U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement:

“The Supreme Court’s most valiant champion for justice in our lifetime is gone. Justice Ginsburg was an American hero.

“Please remember Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s demand that Supreme Court vacancies go unfilled during a presidential election year, which was also Justice Ginsburg’s dying wish. Senator McConnell pleaded with us to let the voters have the last word. Every member of the Senate should be asked to commit to the McConnell Rule.”