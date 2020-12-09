St. Louisans remember 9/11 by giving back, teaching others

ST. LOUIS — On 9/11, emotions ran high as people remembered what they were doing on the date they'll never forget.



"I remember it very well, because everybody was leaving st. louis to get away from the city and the highways were backed up, going the opposite direction, of normal rush hour so i remember it very well," said Tracey Hittler, a mom visiting the 9/11 memorial in O'Fallon, Missouri.



"I remember getting in the car and hearing it on the way to school over the radio and then he just actually took me back home instead of taking me to school," said Gabrielle Dennison, a mom visiting the memorial as well.



Nineteen years later, in St. Louis city Mayor Lyda Krewson kicked off this national day of service by honoring first responders. Organizations delivered nearly 250 meals to area firehouses.



"Here at home were proud to recognize 9/11 as a day of doing good," said Mayor Krewson. "On behalf of the City of St. Louis we thank you rescue and recovery workers everywhere."



In O'Fallon, Missouri steel salvaged from the world trade center stands tall in a memorial dedicated to first responders.



"This is the closest they'll ever get to something like this, so I want to make sure they know how special it is," said Hittler.



Families using the memorial to teach life lessons.



"I think its important because sometimes people don't always talk about it because its uncomfortable and I feel like its something for young children to be aware of," said Dennison.



Because while they're too young to remember 9/11. They're living through their own once in a life time moment right now.



"Especially with the pandemic, and all of the rules and regulations and stay at home orders hopefully in a handful of years, our kids will be able to see memorials like this for the same thing that we're going through right now in the pandemic," said Hittler.