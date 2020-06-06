Man shot during road rage incident in south St. Louis

A 40-year-old man got into an argument with a 23-year-old man over their cars nearly hitting each other in a narrow alley

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot during a road rage incident in south St. Louis Friday afternoon.

According to a police report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a 40-year-old man said he was driving in the alley of the 3800 block of S. Kingshighway around 1:15 p.m. when he got into an argument with a 23-year-old man over their cars nearly hitting each other in a narrow alley.

This is along the edge of the Northampton neighborhood.

The 40-year-old and 23-year-old both got out of their cars and began arguing. Police said the argument evolved into a physical altercation. After the physical fighter, the 40-year-old returned to his car and the 23-year-old went to his and began firing shots into the 40-year-old’s van.

After being shot, the 40-year-old drove to the 5000 block of Lindenwood and contacted police. He was transported to a hospital. His condition has not been made available, but police said his vitals were stable when he was taken to the hospital.