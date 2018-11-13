ST. LOUIS — The Church of God In Christ Convention brought nearly 35,000 people to downtown St. Louis every year. But After 9 years, their board has voted to leave the Gateway to the West for the Mid-South.

" I just don't think that that St. Louis should feel that we were unhappy with our stay here, we weren't," said Bishop J. Drew Sheard.

Sheard spoke on behalf of COGIC. He said the decision to move the convocation was made Monday.

"Memphis showed us that they were very interested in trying to get us to come back to that city," said Bishop Sheard.

"The real determining factor was that the year of 2021 they didn't have our dates on the calendar, they had already booked another convention."

The news was a blow to downtown business owners since this religious gathering was the second-biggest convention in the city.

Explore St. Louis said it brought $18 million into St. Louis in 2018.

"COGIC has been good to us through the years," said Justin Roth, the owner of Taze.

Taze, a Mediterranean restaurant downtown, sits right across from the convention center. He said when the convention center does well, he does well.

"Especially when those conventions are here during the winter time, and without it, the foot traffic is definitely slowed down," said Roth.

But Roth said he's optimistic the convention center will continue to bring in more conventions, and perhaps even ones the city hasn't seen before.

5 On Your Side contacted the convention board asking what convention would be taking the dates COGIC wanted. They have not responded.

