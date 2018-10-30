Candy corn has been around for generations. It wasn’t invented in St. Louis, but a local candy Company called Goelitz Confectionery had a version called chicken feed, that evolved into candy corn.

It was the staple of the Goelitz Confectionery Company which is now the Jelly Belly company.

“It was giant for them I don’t think people realize they have been producing this for over 100 years,“ said Mike Thouvenot co-owner of the Crafty Sugar Company.

There is a throwback version on shelves at Mike Thouvenot's store, Crafty Sugar Company. It's in the same building that Gustav Goelitz created his version of candy corn.

