St. Mark Catholic School to close at end of school year amid declining enrollment

A spokesperson for the Archdiocese of St. Louis said the decision to close the school was not part of its All Things New restructuring plan.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Mark Catholic School will close at the end of the 2022-2023 academic year, the Archdiocese of St. Louis announced Friday.

The school is located on Ripa Avenue in south St. Louis County and serves pre-K-through eighth-grade students.

St. Louis Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski said in a Friday statement that he accepted a recommendation to close the school, which has faced declining enrollment, after a discussion with St. Mark parish leadership about cost-reducing options.

"Pastor Rev. Brian Hecktor has determined that such changes would take away key services and resources from students and teachers and still require an unsustainable parish subsidy," Rozanski said.

Lisa Shea with the Archdiocese told 5 On Your Side that the decision was not part of its All Things New restructuring plan and would have happened regardless.

Below is the full statement from Rozanski:

“I am profoundly grateful to all the administrators, teachers, and staff who share their gifts to help raise children in our Catholic faith. I am equally grateful for the parents who make a commitment to Catholic education.

While providing Catholic Education in south St. Louis County for the last 20 years, St. Mark School has faced ongoing challenges as a result of consistent downward enrollment trends. After consultation with St. Mark’s parish leadership to explore possible cost-reducing options, Pastor Rev. Brian Hecktor has determined that such changes would take away key services and resources from students and teachers and still require an unsustainable parish subsidy. For these reasons, I have accepted Fr. Hecktor’s recommendation to close St. Mark School at the end of the 2022-2023 academic year.

The Archdiocese of St. Louis will provide placement assistance to St. Mark School faculty and staff, as well as enrollment assistance to families who wish to place students into other Catholic elementary schools.