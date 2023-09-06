St. Mary's High School changes football game safety protocols following fights, shooting near campus

Police said that a 14-year-old boy, who was not a St. Mary's student, fired a reported stolen handgun. Police provided an update during their weekly briefing.

ST. LOUIS — St. Mary's South Side Catholic High School will beef up its attendance and security protocols at football games next week.

The school on South Grand Boulevard was forced to shut down a game due to fights and a shooting near the campus Friday night. The school will move the home game scheduled for Sept. 8 to Waterloo.

School administrators released a statement that stated the fights started during the game against Hazelwood East and were caused by students who were from other schools.

Once security moved everyone off campus following the fights, a group gathered at this gas station across the street.

St. Louis police said during their weekly briefing that a 14-year-old boy, who was not a St. Mary's student, fired a handgun that was reported stolen out of U City.

Officials said the teen ran from the police and threw the gun while trying to get away.

As a result of the chaos, President Mike England at St. Mary's said they would make some changes on game nights. He also said the school year had been off to a good start. This is the first year the school has operated separately from the Archdiocese.

- Students are not allowed to bring in a bag or backpack of any kind. Adults may bring in a clear or see-through bag. All bags will be subject to inspection before entry.

- There are no provisions for leaving prohibited items at the gate. St. Mary’s South Side Catholic High School will not be responsible for items left behind, lost, stolen, or damaged.

- St. Mary’s South Side Catholic HS reserves the right to deny entry to any football game to any person not complying with this policy.

- Security will be at the gate to wand spectators upon entry.

- Only students from home and visiting teams may attend and must have a valid High School ID to gain admittance.

- Athletes must register their attendees and can have no more than eight attendees. Individuals who are not on one of the competing student-athletes' guest lists will not be admitted.

"We're addressing a societal issue as best we can because safety is our number one priority. With that being the number one priority, it's kind of going to take away some of these other things that we used to enjoy and appreciate so much. and it is a bit disappointing and discouraging. Hopefully, sometime that can change," England said.

The school will implement its new protocol at next week's home game.

Juvenile authorities released the 14-year-old to a guardian after police brought him to the detention facility.

Charges included discharging a firearm within city limits and possessing stolen property.