Money Magazine names St. Peters as 22nd best place to live in America

ST. PETERS, Mo. — St. Peters has some bragging rights. Again.

The town was named the 22nd best place to live by Money Magazine on Thursday, and was the only Missouri city named on the magazine's 2021 list.

This is the sixth time St. Peters has appeared on Money Magazine's list, and the third time in the past five years.

St. Peters also made the "Best Places to Live in America" list in 2020, 2017, 2012, 2010 and 2008.

“If you’re looking for a place with great job opportunities but a homey, small-town feel, you’ll find few spots better fitting than St. Peters," the magazine said of St. Peters. “Don’t let its booming business fool you, though. St. Peters is still a family town, and all it takes is a stop by Hobos restaurant to see that. Nestled in an American Legion building in Historic Old Town St. Peters, Hobos serves up classic home-cooking that feeds the soul.”

Money also cited St. Peters home prices and low unemployment rate as part of the city's inclusion on the list.

“St. Peters is an amazing community with friendly neighbors, safe neighborhoods, wonderful schools, a thriving business climate on the FasTrac, beautiful parks, trails and many other amenities that all add up to a top-rated quality of life,” St. Peters Mayor Len Pagano said. “We are honored that Money Magazine has again recognized St. Peters as one of our nation’s best places to live. All of us together, City staff, residents, businesses and elected officials have worked hard to build a great place to live, work, play and raise a family.”

To determine the rankings, Money Magazine considered cities and towns with populations ranging from 25,000 up to 500,000.

For more on St. Peters' selection as the 22nd best place to live in America, click here.