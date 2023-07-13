St. Peters boy is up for the 'USA Mullet Championship'

The first round is determined by online votes.

ST. PETERS, Mo. — A St. Peter's boy is running for a championship for his sick hairstyle.

Owen Williams, 8, wrote to 5 On Your Side about the USA Mullet Championship. Owen's mullet is named Chez and he and his hair are counting on online votes to advance to the next round of the online contest.

The 2023 Kids Mullet Showdown includes age categories for 1- to 4-year-olds, 5- to 8-year-olds, and 9- to 12-year-olds. Owen is one of about 300 contestants in the 5 to 8 category.

Owen's contestant page reads, "I started to grow my mullet about two years ago because I liked the way it looked. None of my family or friends have a mullet so I guess you could say that I am one of a kind."

After a round of online voting, the second round is based on charity donations. Donations from the contest go to Jared Allen’s Home for Wounded Warriors and donations count toward a contestant's score.

The final round is judged by a panel for length, style, uniqueness, and showmanship.