St. Peters church giving free shoes, haircuts to kids

KICKS & CUTS 👟 On Sunday August 23 we will be holding our second annual Student Takeover called Kicks & Cuts! This Sunday will be a back to school celebration with music, hair cuts and other activities in our lobby beginning at 9:00A followed by a special student-focused worship and message at 10:30A!🙌 Because we value our community and believe that SERVING IS OUR HONOUR here @firstassemblychurch we are also going to be giving away 100 certificates for a free pair of shoes from Shoe Carnival and a free hair cut to local foster families to help their kids start off the school year right! 🙏 In addition we will be also be paying off students’ lunch debt as part of this special Student Takeover. To help give towards this cause and help your community you can text SCHOOL to 636-434-2121 to give!🤲