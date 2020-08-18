St. Peters church giving free shoes, haircuts to kids

ST. PETERS, Mo. — First Assembly Church in St. Peters has raised more than $12,500 to support local students as they return to school.
Church members gave a special offering to purchase shoes for children in need and pay off student lunch at several schools in the Fort Zumwalt School District, according to a news release.
The church purchased $30 Shoe Carnival gift certificates that will be given to 100 children to buy back-to-school shoes. Shoe Carnival also will be offering families special discounts on their shoe purchases.
Certificates are still available on a first-come-first-served basis, according to the release. Families can register by clicking here.
The church also is hosting “Kicks & Cuts” on Sunday, Aug. 23. The event will begin at 9 a.m. with free haircuts for kids, food, music and special activities. Haircuts will be provided by volunteer hairstylists and barbers.
At 10:30 a.m., the church will host a student-focused worship service. After the service, families will be given a shoe certificate and masks.
The event will be held at the church located at 4750 North Service Road in St. Peters.