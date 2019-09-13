ST. PETERS, Mo. — As a police officer, Kevin Walsh has dedicated his life to helping others. Now, others are coming to his aid.

Last Friday, Walsh was using a ride-on lawnmower. It flipped, spilled gas and caught fire. His wife ran to help him.

“He does have burns to his face, chest, abdomen, legs and mostly to his hands,” said Emily Briggs, with the organization Behind the Badge St. Peters. It is a support group for family members of St. Peters police officers.



Briggs organized a fundraiser for Kevin, his wife and their two young daughters. Within a day, they surpassed the initial goal of $10,000. As of Thursday afternoon, the fundraiser was up to almost $16,000.

“It's just been overwhelming. It touches my heart. I know the family is grateful,” Briggs said.

Briggs said Walsh is expected to make a full recovery, but it could take up to six months.

“It's going to be a lot of strength in the inside and outside to just recover,” Briggs said.

If you would like to help, you can visit the GoFundMe page.

