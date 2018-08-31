ST. PETERS, Mo. — The deaths of a St. Peters man and woman have been ruled as a murder-suicide.

On Thursday night, St. Charles County police responded to a home on Southwinds Drive for a welfare check. After officers entered the home, they found the bodies of a man and woman in a bedroom.

The victims were a married couple who owned the home. St. Charles County police said they’ve responded to several domestic-related calls to the house in the past. The most recent one was just last Saturday.

On Friday morning, officials said Kimberly A. Adams, 41, suffered a fatal gunshot wound inflicted by her husband, Leslie C. Adams, 48, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation remains active.

